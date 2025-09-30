IBAT Partners with Middle East Firm for Lithium Extraction Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Battery Metals ( (TSE:IBAT) ) has shared an update.

International Battery Metals Ltd. has entered into an 18-month exclusive collaboration agreement with a major Middle East energy services provider to pursue direct lithium extraction opportunities in the region. This strategic partnership aims to leverage IBAT’s proven DLE technology and the partner’s regional expertise to tap into the Middle East’s substantial lithium brine resources and growing industrial demand, potentially expanding IBAT’s market reach and influence.

More about International Battery Metals

International Battery Metals Ltd. (IBAT) is an advanced technology provider specializing in modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems. The company focuses on extracting lithium chloride from groundwater salt brine and produced water deposits using its proprietary technology, which ensures efficient delivery with minimal environmental impact.

Average Trading Volume: 34,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$63.88M

See more data about IBAT stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

