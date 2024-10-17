IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Mine Achieves Record Production

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation has reported significant progress at its Côté Gold Mine, achieving a record daily throughput of 40,900 tonnes per day, and producing 68,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2024. The company is on track to ramp up its processing plant to 90% of its design throughput rate by year-end. Additionally, exploration at the Gosselin Zone shows promising extensions, indicating potential for further growth.

For further insights into TSE:IMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.