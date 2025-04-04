IAMGOLD Files Technical Report for Nelligan Gold Project

The latest announcement is out from IAMGOLD ( (TSE:IMG) ).

On April 3, 2025, IAMGOLD Corporation announced the filing of a technical report for the Nelligan Gold Project in Québec. The report, prepared by SLR Consulting, follows the company’s announcement on February 20, 2025, regarding a significant increase in Nelligan’s gold ounces and an update on global mineral reserves and resources. This filing is expected to bolster IAMGOLD’s industry positioning by highlighting the potential of the Nelligan project, thereby impacting stakeholders positively.

IAMGOLD is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer and developer with operations in North America and West Africa. The company operates mines such as Côté Gold and Westwood in Canada, and Essakane in Burkina Faso. IAMGOLD is known for its commitment to high standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance practices and aims for Zero Harm®. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

