I Synergy Group Requests Trading Halt Amid Price Query

The latest announcement is out from I Synergy Group Ltd. ( (AU:IS3) ).

I Synergy Group Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a response to an ASX price query. The halt is expected to be lifted by July 24, 2025, following an announcement to the market. This move indicates a significant development that could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about I Synergy Group Ltd.

I Synergy Group Limited is a socially responsible technology company focused on providing innovative digital solutions that foster job creation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.41M

