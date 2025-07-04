I Synergy Group Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

I Synergy Group Ltd. ( (AU:IS3) ) has provided an update.

I Synergy Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Dato’ Chee Hong Teo. The director has acquired 127,961,714 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.001 per share under the Entitlement Offer, increasing his total holdings to 191,942,571 shares. This acquisition was made as per the Prospectus for the Renounceable Entitlement offer announced on June 4, 2025, and reflects a strategic move to strengthen the director’s stake in the company.

