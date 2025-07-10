I-RES to Release 2025 Interim Results and Host Investor Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Irish Residential Properties REIT ( (GB:0QT8) ) has issued an update.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc announced the release of its interim results for the first half of 2025, scheduled for 7:00 am GMT on August 8, 2025. An investor conference call will follow at 9:00 am GMT, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction. This announcement underscores I-RES’s commitment to transparency and engagement with investors, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a Real Estate Investment Trust that provides quality, professionally managed homes in sustainable communities across Ireland. The company aims to be the preferred provider in the Irish living sector, recognized for excellent service, responsible operations, and a commitment to minimizing environmental impact while maximizing community contributions. I-RES is listed on Euronext Dublin.

For an in-depth examination of 0QT8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue