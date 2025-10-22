I-ne Co., Ltd. Announces Strategic Merger with Endeavour Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

I-ne CO., LTD. ( (JP:4933) ) has issued an announcement.

I-ne Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic absorption-type merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Endeavour Inc., effective December 1, 2025. This merger aims to leverage Endeavour’s successful brand development model across the entire group, enhancing competitiveness and corporate value in the medium to long term. The company will waive claims against Endeavour to resolve its insolvency prior to the merger, which will help optimize resource allocation and accelerate decision-making, ultimately strengthening the group’s management structure and talent development.

I-ne Co., Ltd. operates in the beauty industry, focusing on the planning, development, manufacturing, and sales of cosmetics, beauty devices, and other beauty-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Yohei Onishi.

Average Trading Volume: 98,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen23.77B

