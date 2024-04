Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

Hyterra Ltd has announced an application for quotation of 48.8 million new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, dated April 8, 2024. The application adheres to the ASX Listing Rules, marking a significant new phase for the publicly listed company and its shareholders.

