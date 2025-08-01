Hyperscale Data Secures $100M Financing Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hyperscale Data ( (GPUS) ) has issued an update.

On July 31, 2025, Hyperscale Data, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Ault & Company, Inc. for up to $100 million in financing through the sale of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock. This financing aims to support infrastructure upgrades for high-performance computing services and repay outstanding debts. The transaction, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval, underscores Ault & Company’s confidence in Hyperscale Data’s market value and strategic direction.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPUS is a Underperform.

The most significant factors impacting the score are the company’s poor financial performance and technical indicators suggesting a bearish trend. Valuation metrics are also unfavorable due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. Despite positive corporate events, the overall outlook remains challenging.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. operates in the data center industry, focusing on digital asset mining and offering colocation and hosting services for AI ecosystems. Through its subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., it pursues growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Average Trading Volume: 12,132,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.03M

