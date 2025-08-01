Hyperscale Data Converts and Issues Class A Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Hyperscale Data ( (GPUS) ).

On July 24, 2025, Hyperscale Data, Inc. converted shares of its Class B common stock to Class A common stock, and between July 25 and July 31, 2025, it issued over 2.8 million shares of Class A Common Stock through conversions of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and a convertible note. These transactions, exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, resulted in a total of 25,353,782 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding as of July 31, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s market liquidity and shareholder structure.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPUS is a Underperform.

The most significant factors impacting the score are the company’s poor financial performance and technical indicators suggesting a bearish trend. Valuation metrics are also unfavorable due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. Despite positive corporate events, the overall outlook remains challenging.

More about Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on data management solutions. The company provides services related to data storage, processing, and analytics, catering to businesses requiring scalable data infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 12,132,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.03M

