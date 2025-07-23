Hyper Bit Technologies Secures Funding to Expand Crypto Mining Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hemp for Health Inc ( (TSE:HYPE) ) has shared an announcement.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. has secured loans totaling CAD $453,500 to purchase additional crypto miners and expand its crypto treasury. The company plans to acquire 100 ElphaPex DG1+ miners for Dogecoin and Litecoin mining, which will be managed at a renewable energy-powered facility in Quebec. This move is part of Hyper Bit’s strategy to enhance its mining capacity and accelerate its treasury expansion, positioning itself for growth in the cryptocurrency market. The company is also nearing a definitive agreement to acquire Dogecoin Mining Technologies Ltd., further strengthening its market position.

More about Hemp for Health Inc

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a diversified technology company focused on the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. The company aims to unlock value across the crypto ecosystem as global interest in digital assets grows, driven by blockchain, decentralized finance, and increasing adoption by both institutional and retail investors. Hyper Bit is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Average Trading Volume: 357,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.1M

For an in-depth examination of HYPE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue