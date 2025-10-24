Hyper Bit Technologies Secures Financing to Boost Mining Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hemp for Health Inc ( (TSE:HYPE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures, raising $435,583.15 in gross proceeds. This financing aims to strengthen the company’s financial position as it prepares for the acquisition of Dogecoin Mining Technologies and transitions into active mining operations. The proceeds will be used to order additional mining equipment and for general working capital, positioning Hyper Bit to scale its operations efficiently.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a diversified technology company focused on crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. The company aims to capitalize on the growing interest in digital assets, driven by blockchain and decentralized finance, to deliver growth for its stakeholders. Hyper Bit is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association, and is publicly listed in Canada, the USA, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 231,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.12M

