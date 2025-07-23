Hyper Bit Expands Cryptocurrency Holdings with Ethereum Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Hemp for Health Inc ( (TSE:HYPE) ) has shared an announcement.
Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. has entered into a third definitive agreement with Bit Royalty to acquire Ethereum as a treasury asset, marking a strategic step in expanding its cryptocurrency holdings. This move reflects Hyper Bit’s commitment to building a diverse crypto portfolio and providing investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through strategic partnerships and financing.
More about Hemp for Health Inc
Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a diversified technology company focusing on the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations.
Average Trading Volume: 357,858
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$7.1M
For an in-depth examination of HYPE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.