Hynion AS Faces Regulatory Challenges on Euronext Oslo Børs

An announcement from Hynion AS Class A ( (DE:36R) ) is now available.

Hynion AS has been placed on the Penalty Bench by Euronext Oslo Børs due to non-compliance with regulatory rules. This placement indicates that the company must address and correct the violations to be moved back to the normal trading compartment, impacting its market operations and stakeholder confidence.

YTD Price Performance: -88.33%

Average Trading Volume: 5,257,850

Current Market Cap: NOK15.91M

