HydroGraph Secures Funds for Future Growth

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. just completed the second tranche of its private placement, raising C$962,600 by issuing over 9.6 million units. This brings the company’s total raised from the offering to nearly C$2 million, with the funds earmarked for application development, business development, and general working capital. Investors in the tranche received common shares and warrants, with an acceleration clause if the share price reaches C$0.28.

