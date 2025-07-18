Hydro Settles Power Agreement with Cloud Snurran AB for EUR 90 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norsk Hydro Asa ( (GB:0Q11) ) has issued an announcement.

Hydro has reached a settlement with Cloud Snurran AB regarding the termination of their long-term power purchase agreement, which entitles Hydro to compensation of up to EUR 90 million. This decision follows Cloud Snurran AB’s financial difficulties and failure to deliver agreed power volumes. Hydro’s Norwegian smelters maintain a strong energy supply until 2030, and the company is exploring new sourcing options to secure renewable energy beyond that period.

Norsk Hydro Asa is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focused on producing and supplying renewable power. The company is known for its hydropower production and is actively involved in sourcing renewable energy solutions to support its operations, particularly in Norway.

