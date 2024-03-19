Hybrid Power Solutions Plans Flexible Financing

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. (TSE:HPSS) has released an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc., a Canadian clean energy firm, has successfully filed for a final short form base shelf prospectus, allowing it to issue up to C$20 million in securities over the next 25 months across several Canadian provinces. This financial maneuver is designed to provide the company with flexible financing options to capitalize on market opportunities as they arise. Interested investors can find further details on the company’s SEDAR+ profile online.

