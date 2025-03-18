Hybrid Kinetic Group Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

Hybrid Kinetic Group ( (HK:1188) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited has announced several key appointments effective from March 19, 2025, including Mr. Shan Chuanlong as an executive director and authorized representative, Mr. Kong Fan as an executive director, Mr. Ruan Jian and Mr. Zheng Yu as non-executive directors, and Ms. Chen Li as the company secretary and chief financial officer. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership team, potentially enhancing its compliance with listing regulations and improving its strategic operations.

