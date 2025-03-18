Hybrid Kinetic Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Membership

The latest update is out from Hybrid Kinetic Group ( (HK:1188) ).

Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the membership of its board committees, including the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which could impact its strategic decision-making and operational oversight.

More about Hybrid Kinetic Group

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.81M

For an in-depth examination of 1188 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com