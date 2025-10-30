Hyatt Hotels Secures New $1.5 Billion Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hyatt Hotels ( (H) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Hyatt Hotels Corporation entered into a new Credit Agreement with several financial institutions, establishing a $1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2030. This agreement replaces a previous credit agreement from May 2022 and allows for loans in U.S. dollars and other currencies, as well as the issuance of letters of credit. The facility includes options for increasing the credit limit and bears interest rates based on the company’s debt ratings, with various covenants and provisions included.

The most recent analyst rating on (H) stock is a Buy with a $148.31 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hyatt Hotels stock, see the H Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on H Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, H is a Neutral.

Hyatt’s strong earnings call and strategic growth initiatives are the most significant factors driving the score. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in cash flow and leverage, along with a high valuation, moderate the overall score.

More about Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates in the hospitality industry, offering a wide range of services including hotel accommodations, dining, and event hosting. The company focuses on providing luxury and premium experiences to its guests across various global locations.

Average Trading Volume: 909,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.77B

