Hyakugo Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth and Dividend Increase

Hyakugo Bank ( (JP:8368) ) has shared an announcement.
Hyakugo Bank reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 21.8% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 10.7%. The bank’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 6.4%, reflecting a stronger financial position, and it announced an increase in annual dividends per share, indicating a positive outlook for shareholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8368) stock is a Buy with a Yen1004.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hyakugo Bank stock, see the JP:8368 Stock Forecast page.
More about Hyakugo Bank
Hyakugo Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. The bank provides a range of banking services and is focused on strengthening its financial position in the competitive banking industry.
YTD Price Performance: 54.88%
Average Trading Volume: 640,820
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen241.2B
