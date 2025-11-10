Hyakugo Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hyakugo Bank ( (JP:8368) ) has shared an announcement.

Hyakugo Bank reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 21.8% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 10.7%. The bank’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 6.4%, reflecting a stronger financial position, and it announced an increase in annual dividends per share, indicating a positive outlook for shareholders.

More about Hyakugo Bank

Hyakugo Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. The bank provides a range of banking services and is focused on strengthening its financial position in the competitive banking industry.

YTD Price Performance: 54.88%

Average Trading Volume: 640,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen241.2B

