Hyakugo Bank Increases Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2026

Hyakugo Bank ( (JP:8368) ) has provided an announcement.

Hyakugo Bank has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. The interim dividends have been increased from 12 yen to 13 yen per share, and the year-end dividends have been revised to 13 yen per share, resulting in total annual dividends of 26 yen per share. This decision reflects the bank’s commitment to balancing internal reserves with shareholder returns, in light of its current business performance.

More about Hyakugo Bank

Hyakugo Bank is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, primarily providing banking services and products. It focuses on maintaining a stable management base while ensuring a stable return of profits to shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 54.88%

Average Trading Volume: 640,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen241.2B

