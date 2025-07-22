hVIVO Reports H1 2025 Financials and Strategic Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Open Orphan Plc ( (GB:HVO) ) has shared an update.

hVIVO plc reported a revenue of £24.2 million for the first half of 2025, with a projected full-year revenue of £47 million. The company’s acquisitions of CRS and Cryostore have broadened its service offerings and customer base, contributing £5.5 million to the Group’s revenue. Despite sector-specific challenges, hVIVO maintains a strong sales pipeline and is well-positioned for growth, with a focus on diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its clinical services.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HVO) stock is a Buy with a £35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Open Orphan Plc stock, see the GB:HVO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HVO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HVO is a Outperform.

Open Orphan Plc’s overall stock score of 73 reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, bolstered by positive corporate events indicating strategic growth and leadership confidence. However, technical indicators suggest caution with potential downward trends.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HVO stock, click here.

More about Open Orphan Plc

hVIVO plc is a full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and a global leader in human challenge trials. The company provides comprehensive clinical development services to a diverse and expanding client base, which includes seven of the world’s ten largest biopharma companies.

Average Trading Volume: 3,370,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £69.73M

See more insights into HVO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue