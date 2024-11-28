HUTCHMED Secures Continued Drug Reimbursement for ORPATHYS®

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced that its cancer drug ORPATHYS®, designed for non-small cell lung cancer, will continue to be part of China’s National Reimbursement Drug List under the same terms. This inclusion underscores the importance of making innovative cancer treatments more accessible and affordable for patients in China, where a significant portion of the global lung cancer population resides. The extension of ORPATHYS®’s reimbursement status reflects China’s ongoing commitment to support advanced oncology medicines.

