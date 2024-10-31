HUTCHMED Receives Milestone Payment from Takeda

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is set to receive its first commercial milestone payment of $20 million from partner Takeda, following over $200 million in sales of FRUZAQLA® for metastatic colorectal cancer. This milestone highlights the success of their global partnership strategy and strengthens HUTCHMED’s financial position as they aim to expand the drug’s indications. Fruquintinib, marketed under the FRUZAQLA® brand, has gained approvals in multiple international markets, reflecting its potential in addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

