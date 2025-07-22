Hutchison Telecommunications Faces Suspension from Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ( (AU:HTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited announced that its securities will be suspended from quotation following the dispatch of compulsory acquisition notices by Hutchison Telecommunications (Amsterdam) B.V. This suspension may impact the company’s market operations and influence stakeholder decisions regarding their investments.

More about Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of communication services and products. The company focuses on delivering innovative telecommunication solutions to the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 271,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$420.7M

