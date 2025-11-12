Hurxley Corporation Reports Q2 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Lower Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hurxley Corporation ( (JP:7561) ) has issued an announcement.

Hurxley Corporation reported a 20.9% increase in net sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 15.8%. The company plans to increase its annual dividend per share from 26 yen to 28 yen. The financial results indicate a stable equity ratio and no significant changes in accounting policies or consolidation scope. The company remains cautious about the impact of economic conditions on its real estate sales.

More about Hurxley Corporation

Hurxley Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, engaging in diverse business activities. The company focuses on real estate sales within its Store Asset & Solutions Business, although these are not currently reflected in its net sales and operating income due to market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 29,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen9.93B

