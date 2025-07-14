Huntington Bancshares Acquires Veritex Holdings for $1.9 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 14, 2025, Huntington Bancshares announced its acquisition of Veritex Holdings, Inc., a move that will enhance its growth in the high-growth Texas markets, particularly in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. The merger, valued at $1.9 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will see Veritex merge into Huntington, with Huntington continuing as the surviving entity. This strategic acquisition is anticipated to accelerate Huntington’s organic growth initiatives and strengthen its market position in Texas, one of the fastest-growing economies in the U.S. Additionally, Huntington reported strong preliminary second-quarter results for 2025, with significant growth in loans, deposits, and net interest income, reflecting its robust financial performance.

The strong financial performance and technical indicators are the most significant factors contributing to the high score. The company is well-positioned with robust growth metrics and strategic initiatives, despite some economic uncertainties and operational challenges. The solid dividend adds to its attractiveness, especially for income investors.

More about Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $210 billion in assets. Founded in 1866, it provides a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services to consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations. Huntington operates 968 branches across 13 states. Veritex Community Bank, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a mid-sized community bank specializing in depository and credit services for small to mid-size businesses, with approximately $13 billion in assets.

Average Trading Volume: 24,059,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.33B

