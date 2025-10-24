Hunting PLC Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Count

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hunting ( (GB:HTG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hunting PLC has announced a share buyback transaction as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. On 23 October 2025, the company repurchased 77,167 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 340.50 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 161,265,780. This move is expected to impact the company’s voting rights and may affect shareholder notifications under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:HTG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HTG is a Neutral.

Hunting PLC’s stock score of 56 reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, counterbalanced by profitability challenges and bearish technical trends. Positive corporate events and a reasonable dividend yield provide some optimism, yet the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns.

More about Hunting

Average Trading Volume: 406,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £495.3M

