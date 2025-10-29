Hungary’s Trade Balance Falls, Yet Beats Estimates

Hungary’s trade balance showed a decrease, with the actual figure at 589 million compared to the previous 636 million, marking a decline of 47 million. This represents a drop of approximately 7.39% from the previous period.

The actual trade balance exceeded analyst estimates of 557 million, suggesting a better-than-expected performance. This positive surprise may bolster investor sentiment, particularly benefiting export-oriented sectors. However, the decline from the previous period could temper enthusiasm, potentially leading to mixed reactions in the stock market. The impact is likely to be short-term, driven by immediate sentiment rather than long-term policy shifts.

