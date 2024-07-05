Humm Group Issues Millions in Employee Incentives

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced the issuance of 6,748,353 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, set to be issued on April 12, 2024. These new securities are unquoted, meaning they are not intended to be traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The move is part of the company’s efforts to motivate and retain their employees through performance-based incentives.

