Humana Secures $5 Billion Credit Agreement

The latest announcement is out from Humana ( (HUM) ).

On May 30, 2025, Humana Inc. entered into a $5.0 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement with several banks, increasing its previous credit commitment from $2.642 billion. This new agreement replaces an expired $2.1 billion credit agreement and includes provisions for interest rates, facility fees, and covenants, allowing for up to $1.0 billion in incremental commitments. As of the agreement date, Humana had no outstanding borrowings and maintained approximately $4.98 billion in borrowing capacity, which could significantly impact its financial flexibility and operational strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HUM) stock is a Hold with a $253.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on HUM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HUM is a Neutral.

Humana’s stock reflects a strong financial foundation with consistent revenue growth and efficient cash flow generation. However, technical indicators point to bearish sentiment, and valuation suggests moderate market pricing. Operationally, strategic expansions and cost management are positive, but external regulatory challenges and litigation uncertainties remain significant risks.

More about Humana

Humana Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, providing health insurance products and services. The company focuses on offering a range of health plans and services to individuals, families, and businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the managed healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,733,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $27.77B

