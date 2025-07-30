Humana Lowers 2025 GAAP EPS Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Humana ( (HUM) ) has shared an announcement.

Humana Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $4.51 and an adjusted EPS of $6.27. The company has revised its full-year 2025 guidance, lowering GAAP EPS expectations to approximately $13.77 while raising adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $17.00. Humana also increased its revenue guidance to at least $128 billion and adjusted its Medicare Advantage membership projections to a decline of up to 500,000 members, reflecting strategic exits from unprofitable plans. The company continues to expand its CenterWell operations and launched a new Medicaid contract in Virginia, indicating a focus on sustainable growth and value creation.

Humana’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives in the healthcare sector underpin its overall stock score. Despite a challenging regulatory environment and mixed technical indicators, the company’s robust revenue growth, efficient cash generation, and reasonable valuation support a positive outlook. However, attention to external risks and operational efficiency remain critical for sustained growth.

Humana Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily offering health insurance products and services. The company focuses on Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid, and other health-related services, with a strategic emphasis on expanding its CenterWell and Medicaid operations.

