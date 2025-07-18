Humana AB Reports Strong Half-Year Results and Strategic Financial Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Humana AB ( (SE:HUM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Humana AB reported its second quarter and half-year 2025 results, highlighting a net revenue of SEK 2,506 million for the quarter and SEK 5,039 million for the half-year. The company experienced a slight decline in organic growth but improved its net profit after tax and free cash flow. Significant events included a share buyback program and a new loan agreement aimed at reducing interest expenses, which positions the company for future growth and profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HUM) stock is a Buy with a SEK50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Humana AB stock, see the SE:HUM Stock Forecast page.

More about Humana AB

Humana is a leading Nordic care company that provides services in individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care, and special service housing in accordance with LSS. The company operates in Sweden, Norway, and Finland with 23,000 employees serving approximately 10,000 individuals. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is headquartered in Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 106,685

Current Market Cap: SEK1.96B

For an in-depth examination of HUM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue