Humana AB Reduces Financing Costs with New Loan Agreement

The latest update is out from Humana AB ( (SE:HUM) ).

Humana AB has signed a new long-term loan agreement to refinance existing loans, amounting to approximately SEK 2.3 billion. This new loan structure, involving a larger proportion of revolving variable credits and lower interest margins, is expected to reduce the company’s annual net interest income by SEK 35 million. The agreement, which includes options for extension and expansion, allows Humana to efficiently manage its cash flow and liquidity, reflecting a strengthened financial position. The new financing will replace the current loan, positioning Humana to continue its operations effectively.

More about Humana AB

Humana AB is a leading Nordic care company that provides services in individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care, and special service housing in accordance with LSS. The company operates in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, employing 23,000 people and serving approximately 10,000 individuals. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with its headquarters in Stockholm.

