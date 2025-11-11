Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Adjusts Executive Director’s Emoluments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ).

Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited has announced a change in the emoluments of one of its executive directors. The company, which operates in the technology sector, has increased the monthly salary of Professor Cheung Ka Yue from RMB30,000 to RMB40,000, effective from May 1, 2025. This adjustment was approved by the Remuneration Committee, taking into account market conditions and the director’s responsibilities. The announcement does not affect other information in the company’s 2025 Annual Report.

More about Mayer Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 858,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$755.3M

For detailed information about 1116 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue