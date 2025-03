Huitongda Network Reports Strong 2024 Results with Strategic Business Shift

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9878) ) has shared an announcement.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. announced its audited consolidated results for 2024, reporting significant growth in profitability and a strategic shift towards high-margin businesses. The company achieved an operating revenue of RMB60.059 billion and a net profit of RMB462 million, driven by strategic upgrades, business structure optimization, and enhanced digitalization capabilities, laying a foundation for future high-quality development.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. operates in the digital technology and supply chain industry, focusing on empowering rural family-run businesses in lower-tier markets. The company emphasizes improving business quality and depth, leveraging digital technology to enhance supply chain capabilities.

