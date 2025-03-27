Huili Resources Reports Increased Revenue but Decline in Profit for 2024

Huili Resources (Group) Limited ( (HK:1303) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huili Resources (Group) Limited reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a revenue increase to RMB 4,030,742,000 from RMB 2,850,951,000 in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit from continuing operations decreased to RMB 143,429,000 from RMB 174,618,000, impacted by higher administrative expenses and other operating losses. The announcement highlights the company’s financial performance, indicating a challenging year with increased costs affecting overall profitability.

More about Huili Resources (Group) Limited

Huili Resources (Group) Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the resources sector, focusing on the extraction and sale of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: -14.71%

Average Trading Volume: 124,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$609.9M

For an in-depth examination of 1303 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue