Huijing Holdings Receives Resumption Guidance from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The latest update is out from Huijing Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9968) ).

Huijing Holdings Company Limited has received guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in its shares, which have been suspended. The company must publish outstanding financial results, comply with listing rules, and inform the market of all material information. The Stock Exchange has set a deadline of 30 September 2026 for the company to meet these requirements, failing which its listing may be canceled. The company is actively working to address these issues and will provide quarterly updates on its progress.

More about Huijing Holdings Company Limited

Huijing Holdings Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in property development and investment, focusing on residential and commercial properties.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$63.05M

