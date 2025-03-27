Huijing Holdings Delays 2024 Annual Results Publication

Huijing Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9968) ) has issued an update.

Huijing Holdings Company Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its 2024 Annual Results due to recent changes in key finance personnel, which have impacted the preparation and provision of necessary financial information for the audit process. Despite this delay, the company assures that its operations remain normal and expects to publish the results by June 30, 2025, while advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

More about Huijing Holdings Company Limited

Huijing Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries in various sectors. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in real estate development and management.

YTD Price Performance: -35.00%

Average Trading Volume: 9,998,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.3M

