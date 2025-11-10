Huddlestock GmbH Gains BaFin Approval for Crypto-Asset Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) has issued an announcement.

Huddlestock Fintech AS announced that its subsidiary, Huddlestock GmbH, has received approval from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). This approval allows Huddlestock GmbH to manage crypto-asset orders for clients, marking a significant step in Huddlestock’s strategy to provide regulated digital investment solutions across Europe. The new MiCAR-based permission enhances Huddlestock’s regulatory framework within the IaaS ecosystem and will be utilized in its service delivery to Gigabroker, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and trust in the financial sector.

More about Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings. The company provides comprehensive operational service support and financial consultancy services, delivering sustainable technology and operational solutions for companies offering financial products and services.

YTD Price Performance: 47.39%

Average Trading Volume: 411,234

Current Market Cap: NOK184M

