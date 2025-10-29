HUDCO Signs MoUs to Boost Maritime Infrastructure Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Housing & Urban Development Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:HUDCO) ) is now available.

During India Maritime Week 2025, HUDCO signed non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. These agreements aim to explore joint financing opportunities in maritime infrastructure projects, including ports, inland water transport, and renewable energy initiatives, with an estimated project cost of Rs. 80,000 Crore. Additionally, HUDCO will provide up to Rs. 3000 Crore for projects related to the development and modernization of port infrastructure, enhancing its role in maritime sector financing.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is a ‘Navratna’ company under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. It is registered as a non-banking finance company (NBFC), Public Financial Institution (PFI), and Infrastructure Financing Company (IFC), focusing on urban development and housing finance.

