HUDCO Signs MoU with JNPA for Port Infrastructure Development

An update from Housing & Urban Development Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:HUDCO) ) is now available.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to explore collaboration on infrastructure development and financing projects at the port, with an estimated value of Rs.5,000 Crore. This partnership aims to enhance HUDCO’s role in port infrastructure, potentially strengthening its market position and offering significant opportunities for stakeholders involved in the development of port facilities.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) operates in the infrastructure development industry, focusing on financing and refinancing projects related to housing and urban development. The company is known for its involvement in infrastructure projects, particularly in urban areas, and aims to support sustainable development through its financial services.

