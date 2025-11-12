HUB24 Limited Issues New Securities Under Tax Exempt Share Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from HUB24 Limited ( (AU:HUB) ).

HUB24 Limited has announced the issuance of new securities under its Tax Exempt Share Plan. The shares, which are not subject to risk or forfeiture, grant shareholders voting rights and entitlement to dividends. These shares cannot be sold or transferred until the third anniversary of acquisition or the cessation of employment, whichever comes first. This move is part of HUB24’s strategy to strengthen its market position and offer value to its stakeholders.

More about HUB24 Limited

HUB24 Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment and superannuation platform services. The company is known for its innovative solutions that cater to financial advisors and their clients, enhancing the management of investment portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 320,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.24B

