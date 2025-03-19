Huaxin Cement’s 2025 EGM Sees All Resolutions Passed, Including Major Acquisition Move

An announcement from Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) is now available.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. announced the successful conclusion of its First Extraordinary General Meeting in 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed without amendments. Notably, a significant resolution involving the acquisition of Holcim’s assets in Nigeria was voted on, with certain major shareholders abstaining from the vote. This development could potentially impact the company’s strategic positioning and expansion efforts in the African market.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cement industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of cement and related products, serving both domestic and international markets.

