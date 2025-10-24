Huaxin Cement Releases Q3 2025 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has announced the publication of its unaudited third quarterly report for the period from July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, in accordance with Chinese accounting standards. The report, which will be available in newspapers circulating in the PRC on October 25, 2025, confirms the accuracy and completeness of the financial statements, as warranted by the company’s management.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cement industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of cement and related products, serving the construction and infrastructure sectors.

