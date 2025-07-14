Huaxin Cement Projects Significant Profit Growth for 2025 Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6655) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has announced an estimated increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, expecting a rise between 50% to 55% compared to the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to increased domestic cement prices, steady growth in overseas business, and enhanced operational efficiency and cost control, leading to higher gross margins for its major products.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the cement industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of cement products and has a growing presence in both domestic and overseas markets.

