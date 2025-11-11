Huanxi Media Group Ltd. Announces Strategic AI Partnership with Shanghai Stepfun

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Huanxi Media Group Ltd. ( (HK:1003) ).

Huanxi Media Group Ltd. has entered into a strategic framework agreement with Shanghai Stepfun Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture aimed at leveraging AI and large model technologies. This collaboration will enhance data cooperation, model development, and the creation of new entertainment content, potentially strengthening Huanxi’s market position and offering innovative solutions in the cultural and entertainment sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1003) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huanxi Media Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1003 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huanxi Media Group Ltd.

Huanxi Media Group Ltd. operates in the film and television industry, focusing on producing and distributing media content. The company is known for its involvement in film and television production, interactive entertainment, game development, and intellectual property-related derivative products.

Average Trading Volume: 14,281,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.1B

See more insights into 1003 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue