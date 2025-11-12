Huanxi Media Group Announces Trading Halt Pending Warrant Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Huanxi Media Group Ltd. ( (HK:1003) ) is now available.

Huanxi Media Group Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective from November 12, 2025. This suspension is due to an impending announcement regarding the issuance of warrants, which could have significant implications for the company’s financial operations and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1003) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huanxi Media Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1003 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huanxi Media Group Ltd.

Huanxi Media Group Limited operates in the media industry, focusing on the production and distribution of films and television content. The company is known for its involvement in the entertainment market, particularly in the Asian region.

Average Trading Volume: 14,281,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.1B

See more insights into 1003 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue