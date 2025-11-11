Huanxi Media Group Announces Share Subscription and Warrant Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from Huanxi Media Group Ltd. ( (HK:1003) ).
Huanxi Media Group Ltd. announced the subscription of new shares and the issuance of warrants. The company has agreed to issue 548,470,854 new shares at a price of HK$0.30 each, representing a discount to recent trading prices, and plans to issue warrants at an effective price of HK$0.45, which is a premium over recent trading prices. These financial maneuvers are intended to raise capital and potentially strengthen the company’s market position.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1003) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huanxi Media Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1003 Stock Forecast page.
Average Trading Volume: 14,281,484
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$1.1B
